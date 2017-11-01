Louisville producer pens pain after violent home invasion

Jonathan Hay (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We've all heard about music as a way to cope and for one local producer, it was the perfect outlet after a violent home invasion.

St. Matthews Police say Jonathan Hay and his 14-year-old daughter were attacked in their home in April and now a song he wrote afterward is getting all sorts of national attention.

"Last thing I remember, my daughter was on the floor because she had been pistol-whipped too and you know the whole thing was surreal,” Hay recounts.

St. Matthews detectives say they made three arrests, Michael Brooks, Louis Edward Junior and Quantez Gibson, which Hay says is now on house arrest.

"If this is it for me like if I'm done, I want to be strong for her so I wasn't begging for my life. I just wanted to be strong,” Hay said.

After the ordeal, Hay used the only outlet he knows—music. He produced the newly released song "Pawn Shop," featuring Conway a new artist signed by rapper Eminem.

"My daughter, she's gone through a lot of counseling and everybody has told me I need to but I've just been able to put it into the music, into the art,” Hay said.

Hay sent Conway the concept and he says Conway is literally rapping his pain. Hay has had his hands on many recording artists' songs, like Rihanna, Hillary Duff and Nappy Roots to name a few.

Music is more than just a mix of beats and words. For some, it's necessary healing.

You can find the entire song on Spotify, Apple and other music sites or search Jonathan Hay.

Suspects Michael Brooks and Louis Edward Junior are due back in court in January 2018.

