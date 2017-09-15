Louisville Pride Festival happening today

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Pride Festival in the Highlands gets underway at noon Saturday on Bardstown Road.



The event is a celebration of the spirit of Louisville coming together as one in support of the LGBTQ community.



You can expect to see dozens of vendors, food and live entertainment.



Some of the headliners include MAX, Crystal Waters and Jonas Blue.



The family friendly event is free but donations are accepted.

