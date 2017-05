(Photo: Louisville Metro Police Department Facebook page)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Police Pipes and Drums got to play at the Kentucky State FOP Memorial Service in Frankfort earlier this week.

LMPD says the group was also joined by Lance Donaldson from the Cincinnati Police and Fire Emerald Society Pipes and Drums.

