Louisville police official new chief in Lawrence, Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - An Air Force veteran who lately has served as the assistant police chief in Louisville, Kentucky, is the new police chief in Lawrence, Kansas.



The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Gregory Burns Jr. has been hired as the first black chief in the city this is home to the University of Kansas' main campus.



Burns has been in law enforcement since 1993. As Louisville's assistant chief, he headed a department bureau that includes four divisions: major crimes, narcotics, community services and special operations.



Lawrence City Manager Tom Markus says Burns' starting salary will be $130,000.



The Lawrence department has 150 officers, 30 civilian staff members and an operating budget of $23.4 million.



The city received 31 applications for the chief's job and announced four finalists in June.

