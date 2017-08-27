Louisville Orchestra to release first album in nearly 30 years

The Louisville Orchestra, under the direction of conductor Teddy Abrams, will release a new album called "All In."

The Louisville Orchestra will release its first album in nearly 30 years next month.

The album, called "All In," will be released on the Decca Gold label Sept. 22.

It will include "United Field," a new composition by Teddy Abrams, the orchestra's conductor and music director, and Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, with Abrams as soloist.

Vocalist Storm Large joins Abrams and the orchestra for three songs: a Cole Porter classic, one of her own original works and a song by Abrams himself.

"We have selected works that deliberately join together styles of music in a pluralistic — or American — way," Abrams said in the release. "The strength of our country’s art is both its great diversity of expression and our relationship with populism — the music of the people.

"The works in this collection all relate to American populism and iconoclasm (sometimes one and the same) as a central theme."

The album can be preordered on the orchestra's website for $13.98.

Carolyn Tribble Greer manages digital operations of the news department.

