Louisville Nature Center giving away trees

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Nature Center is working to get more trees in Kentuckiana so it's giving them away.

You can get up to five trees for free.

There are a variety of trees available from Redbud, Sweetgum to White Oak. While you can get them free there are a few rules.

You must plant them on private property and take care of them for at least three years. The trees are approximately three to five feet tall.

