Louisville native shares flooding concerns in Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kelly Schroering and her husband live in Katy, Texas, just west of Houston and there is massive flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. Luckily, they did not have to evacuate.

As Kelly explains, "If it were anything like in Louisville, I'm trying to think – you’d have water up past the Yum Center – it’s incredible the amount of water they have downtown. Streets with 12-feet of water in them here."

Schroering sent pictures showing the flooding in Katy and in the nearby town of Sugar Land.

Schroering adds, "There were constant tornado warnings, we spent a lot of times in the closet because no one around here has a basement, so we just had to go to interior rooms."

She's a University of Louisville and Western High School Grad and has been on edge since Harvey hit Texas Friday night. Her home is still intact.

"We have stayed pretty dry but we have mandatory evacuation zones on either side of us within a mile or two," she said.

As one could imagine, even the task of grocery shopping isn't easy.

Schroering recalls visiting her neighborhood Kroger, which is severely understaffed due to so many employees are trying to salvage their belongings or simply can't get to work.

"Literally they were opening boxes in the meat department with the packaged hamburger and they were just handing it to people, it wasn't even making it onto the shelves."

As we continue to watch Harvey and the face that the storm is not done yet. Schroering says the main battle is the flooding, many Texans are measuring rain fall in feet, not inches.

"We have measured three feet of rain so far in our backyard, we just keep adding it up and dumping it," she said.

Harvey is far from just a Gulf issue, as she pleads to her hometown, "I would just like to tell people to help in any way that they can, even the smallest amount."

