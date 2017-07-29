Louisville native doing his part to give back to his community
You don't always have to be a product of your environment, that's the message from Antonio Sullivan as he rounds out his back to school basketball camp. To contact Sullivan email him at sullivan.antonio@gmail.com.
WHAS 10:13 AM. EDT July 29, 2017
