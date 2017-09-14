Louisville native creates outdoor life app

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Outdoor enthusiasts listen up! Thanks to one Louisville native, there's an app made just for you. It's called the Go Wild App.

According to our partners at Louisville Business First, Louisville's Brad Luttrell was tired of facing backlash on other social media sites for sharing his hunting tips. So he decided to make an app geared towards hunters and fishermen.

The free app is like a social media app for people who love hunting, camping, fishing, and other outdoor fun. It allows people to share pictures, tips, and events - and even recipes for their catch of the day. The app is available at the app store.