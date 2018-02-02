Louisville named one of top ten beer travel destinations

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A wine, beer, and spirits website has named Louisville one of the top ten places to travel for Beer in 2018.

The publication, known as VinePair, ignored some obvious choices such as Belgium and Germany.

Instead, it focuses on less-obvious cities becoming prime destinations for craft beer. Louisville was number nine on the list.

The website names the derby city's 15 craft breweries, spotlighting Against the Grain and Goodwood Brewing.

Chicago, Beijing, and Rio De Janeiro were also on the list.

