Louisville Muslim community thanks city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local Muslim American group held a thank you event to share their gratitude to the community.

In light the controversial travel ban, people from various faiths and walks of life have come forward to support the Muslim community and refugees around the state.

From a rally at the beginning of the week to a gathering of support at the River Road mosque Friday, the group’s president Muhammad Babar said it was time to pay the love forward.

“Because of the events for the past week and a half we've seen such an outpouring of support for refugees and also for the local Muslim community so we felt obligated to arrange an event where we can thank our local citizens for their compassion and for their love,” he said.

Refugee families brought food to share with the community members.

Mayor Greg Fischer was also in attendance during Saturday’s event.

(© 2017 WHAS)