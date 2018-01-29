Louisville mother hoping for crime, drug solutions during AG Sessions visit

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – 2012 wasn't kind to Rhonda Mars. Her 21-year-old son Bryan Lewis was shot and killed inside their home on Bicknell Avenue.

"They don't know if it was a mistaken identity on a house or a mistaken identity on somebody else," she explained to WHAS11.

Bryan's death is one of more than 1,000 murders in metro Louisville since the 2003 merger. His case remains unsolved.

"I'd like to have answers just so I could be able to sleep at night," Mars said.

The Pegasus Institute of Louisville released public policy research data late last year focusing on how those deaths impact the community and their surviving loved ones.

"To solve the violence in this city, there is going to need to be a collaboration between the city and federal resources," Josh Crawford said.

He's the Pegasus Institute's co-executive director. He plans to ask US Attorney General Jeff Sessions for continued federal support.

Louisville Metro Police currently work with the FBI, the DEA, the US Marshals Service and the ATF. Crawford believes those partnerships are necessary in preventing even more crime. "One of the important things about the attorney general being here is just further demonstration that there will be an active and continuing federal presence here in Louisville and federal presence and some federal presence has shown to deter some gang activity," Crawford said.

If Mars had a seat at the table, she'd ask for more police officers and homicide detectives. She believes more boots on the ground would prevent more parents from having to bury their children in them.

"Anything to get the drugs and the violence off the streets to where this doesn't happen to somebody else," she said.

