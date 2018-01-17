Louisville Metro to offer medical technician class

An ambulance sits outside an emergency room. (Photo: IndyStar file photo)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Emergency Medical Services (LMEMS) is offering full-time, paid emergency training classes for the right candidates. They are hoping to find new Emergency Medical Technicians and are open for recruits.

Accepted applicants will complete a four month long paid training class. During training recruits will receive $13.05 per hour. After training, certified EMTs will gain full time employment with a starting pay of $15.30 per hour.

Applicants do not need prior knowledge or experience. They must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license and high school diploma or equivalent with no felonies on their record.

People interested in the positions should apply online by January 29 at www.louisvilleky.gov/ems. Classes begin in April.

© 2018 WHAS-TV