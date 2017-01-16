Louisville Metro talks NBA possibility

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The KFC Yum! Center is no stranger to the NBA, even hosting two exhibition games during the pre-season, but could the league become more permanent here in Louisville?

“If anyone is even considering this city, that we take the time to work with them and see if it could be profitable for all parties. With that being said, no one has contacted my office as of yet,” said Metro Council President David Yates.

Yates responds to an article by '16 Wins a Ring,’ an NBA blog calling Louisville ‘a serious contender’ for an NBA expansion team. Yates said if it does happen, UofL would have to share the KFC Yum! Center with the NBA.

“I think that we have a world class facility at the arena and I think that in the event this type of investment would come into our city, I know that our partners at UofL would be willing to work with us,” said Yates.

Louisville has been talking about an NBA team since the 1990's.

“From what we have been told, the group that is most serious and who the league is most serious about is Louisville,” said Keith Smith, one of the co-authors for the 16 Wins blog.

Major pros include Louisville sitting in a central location to the rest of the league, as well as the fact that there's already an NBA-ready arena.

“There's other situations where colleges and an NBA team share an arena, sometimes an NHL team, and they all seem to make it work,” said Smith.

It was just in December, when UofL’s Athletic Director Tom Jurich said he didn't feel wanted downtown by the city and was ready to pull UofL out of the KFC Yum! Center

Louisville leaders, though, say they're in favor of the pro-team, but aren't anticipating any big moves in the near future.

“We would welcome the private investment to our city, it would be good for our city, but we'll wait and sit back and see if someone contacts local officials,” said Yates.



(© 2017 WHAS)