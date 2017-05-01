Close Louisville Metro Police Department investigating death in Chickasaw WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 3:28 PM. EDT May 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a death in the 1300 block of Rosewell Avenue.This is in the Chickasaw neighborhood.THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms Goshen nature preserve damaged by tornado Assault at Metro Corrections T.G. talks more rain showers Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms Organizers: 50,000 expected at May Day march. New complaint against Wildelife in Need Man shot, killed in Limerick neighborhood Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill More Stories Louisville Metro Police Department investigating… May. 1, 2017, 3:28 p.m. UK's Commonwealth Stadium to now be known as Kroger Field May. 1, 2017, 1:23 p.m. 11 people charged with assault at Metro Corrections May. 1, 2017, 11:55 a.m.
