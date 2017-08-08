Louisville mayor signs child abuse reporting law

Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has signed a new law requiring Louisville Metro Police to report allegations of child abuse against one of their own to state authorities.

The policy and ordinance recently passed by Metro Council follows the arrest of two LMPD employees earlier this year who are charged with sexually abusing at least one teenager who was part of the police department's Youth Explorer Program.

Mayor Fischer suspended the program earlier this spring.

