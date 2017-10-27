Louisville man shares interview with Lee Harvey Oswald's mother

Tom Perryman

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- In a never before aired interview with Marguerite Oswald with former Dallas reporter Tom Perryman, the mother of President John F. Kennedy's accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald spoke against those accusing her son of Kennedy's murder.

"I think that this was a plot, that he was a setup, and that trouble is in our own government," Marguerite Oswald said, in the interview.

"I had a phone call and I picked it up," Perryman said. "And it was Marguerite Oswald, who was Lee Harvey's mother."

Perryman, who now lives in Louisville, said he received the call from an upset Marguerite Oswald after one of his newscasts in 1964. He said Marguerite Oswald claimed her son was innocent and that he was never formally acquitted, killed just two days after Kennedy's death in the basement of a Dallas police station. Perryman invited her for an interview that he shared with WHAS11.

"There are many, many conflicting stories to this case and I believe by good hard work and investigation, which I and many others are doing, that we're going to win," Marguerite Oswald told Perryman. "I say this again - we're going to win."

Before Kennedy became President, he was a rising star in the Democratic Party, a senator from Massachusetts who made several campaign stops in Kentuckiana, where Louisville native Jim Stammerman met him as a student twice. The first time, Stammerman said, was at a television and radio studio while Kennedy was stumping for Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson.

"Fortunately, somebody had some paper and we all got an autograph," he said. "I got an autograph - 'To Jim, with warmest regards, John F. Kennedy, Massachusetts,' and I have it locked up in a safety deposit box now."

Fifty-four years after Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, the events of the day are still fresh on the minds of many alive that day.

"It was like a nightmare that you didn't get over," Perryman said.

"It brings back a whole lot of memories, a lot of sad times, because we were all excited about this great future we had," Stammerman said. "Who knows where we'd be today?"

