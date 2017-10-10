Louisville man killed after fall at Red River Gorge

Red River Gorge (thecabin.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The body of a hiker from Louisville was found by search teams in the Red River Gorge. They had been searching for him since friends reported him missing at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Max Suffridge of Louisville was found around 10 a.m. the same morning.

Friends told rescuers Suffridge fell 230 feet off a cliff. The Wolfe County Search and Rescue said it’s the largest drop they have ever worked Red River Gorge.

His friends were setting up camp for the night when they noticed he was gone.

Investigators told WKYT in Lexington they believe the hikers had been drinking while walking in the woods.

