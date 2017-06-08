Louisville man, dog unite over common struggles

Gary Pratt picked up Tiny on June 7.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A dog and a Louisville man who both know what life is like inside a shelter will be the best of friends from now on.

Gary Pratt is a Vietnam Veteran who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Up until a week ago, Pratt was living in a Louisville homeless shelter.

The Coalition for the Homeless thought Pratt would be a perfect candidate for a companion dog, to help make his new house feel more like a home.

The coalition teamed up with Louisville Metro Animal Services and a group called "My Dog Eats First."

They paired Pratt with a dog named "Tiny."

He picked up Tiny on Wednesday and was able to take him home.

"My Dog Eats First" will continue to work with Pratt to make sure Tiny has everything he needs.

© 2017 WHAS-TV