WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

Louisville left with state's only abortion clinic

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:18 PM. EST January 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An abortion clinic in Lexington is now closed for good leaving Louisville as the only city in the state with a clinic.

The EMW Women’s Clinic closed Friday.

The clinic director said Kentucky’s inspector general denied the facility’s request for a license to operate an abortion clinic saying it did not fulfill the state’s requirements.

The EMW Women’s Clinic on Market Street in downtown Louisville is the only place a woman can get an abortion in the state of Kentucky. 

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories