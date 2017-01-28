Louisville left with state's only abortion clinic

EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An abortion clinic in Lexington is now closed for good leaving Louisville as the only city in the state with a clinic.

The EMW Women’s Clinic closed Friday.

The clinic director said Kentucky’s inspector general denied the facility’s request for a license to operate an abortion clinic saying it did not fulfill the state’s requirements.

The EMW Women’s Clinic on Market Street in downtown Louisville is the only place a woman can get an abortion in the state of Kentucky.

(© 2017 WHAS)