Louisville's leaders reflect on city's deadliest year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The number of criminal homicides in Louisville is nearly 120. LMPD has also responded to more than 400 shootings during 2016.

Unfortunately, and collectively, those murders come during the city's deadliest year.

"These shootings, and especially for the neighborhoods that are being impacted by it, it's at another level," said Christopher 2X.

He's a leading voice promoting peace, but this year has not been peaceful. Nearly every Louisville neighborhood experienced at least one murder. 2X talked to shooting survivors and tells WHAS11 a fearful mindset often keeps them from speaking up or changing their behaviors.

"I'm just telling you when you live in the neighborhoods, it's not easy for them," he said.

He is an advocate for the city's programs that try to turn around those troubled neighborhoods. He said they can work if people put down their guns, but that requires a choice to not commit to a life of crime. 2X says it's a decision some aren't willing to make.

"How much do I really want to be committed to this situation to try to turn our community around as it relates to our reckless gun play?" he asked.

He believed the start of a new year brings new opportunities to make sure the next 12 months have a different and less-deadly outcome than the previous 12 months.

"To try to come up with at least a solid game plan to turn that around is very challenging to be quite frank with you," he said.

