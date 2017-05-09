Louisville kicks off travel and tourism week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville’s Hometown Tourist celebration is underway.

The city hopes residents across the area will visit local tourist spots in their hometown and will give great incentives for doing so.

More than 100 attractions will be offering deep discounts for anyone with Kentucky or Indiana identification, anyone with a local college or military ID.

In addition to the Ali Center, Frazier Museum and Louisville City FC, Mayor Fischer says the hometown crowd can always enjoy bourbon.

“Bourbonism – you’ve got to take in bourbonism. Bourbonism is really the reason why our tourism sector is really thriving right now. The 9 or so different urban bourbon experiences we have are really helping us today and they showcase our restaurant scene which is now always celebrated as one of the top ten in the world,” he said.

The Hometown Tourist Celebration Week runs until May 31.

