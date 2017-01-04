LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A circuit judge has ruled that two district judges committed a "great injustice" when they refused to let motorists participate in a traffic school run by the Jefferson County Attorney's office.
Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin wrote in a Dec. 28 opinion that Judges Sean Delahanty and Stephanie Pearce Burke acted illegally by barring citizens from enrolling in Drive Safe Louisville, a two-hour online course, to get their driving citations dismissed. The course also requires a $179 fee.
News outlets report Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell is one of 89 county attorneys who launched their own traffic programs to raise revenue for their offices under a 2012 state law.
Delahanty and Burke said the program allows cases to be dismissed without judicial overview and invades the power of the courts.
Louisville judges ordered to allow traffic program
