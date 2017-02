(Photo: LIC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Islamic Center's "Thank You, Louisville" event is happening today.

Refugee families are expected to bring food for fellow citizens for their generosity, openness and support.

The event is happening at noon at the Center’s location at 4007 River Road.



Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to attend the event.



