Louisville hotels ranked among 'Best in the South'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two local Louisville hotels have been named among the finest in the region, according to Conde Nast Traveler’s 30th Annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

The Brown Hotel, located downtown, was ranked 10th on their list of Best Hotels in the South and the 21C Hotel was ranked 17th.

21C Museum Hotels LLC’s headquarters are is also located Louisville and all 7 of their hotels were featured on the list. Lexington’s 21C Hotel was ranked at 6th.

