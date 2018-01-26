Louisville gymnastics owner: We need to clean house at USAG

Last week Wickel began making teal ribbons as show of solidarity for the victims and her 400 athletes and coaches. (Photo: whas11)

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Inside Kentucky Gymnastics Academy, owner Shannon Wickel can be found teaching more than just technique.

"Learning how to persevere, work ethic, dedication," she explained with a smile.

When allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, she knew she couldn't sit on the sideline, and neither could Louisville native Rachael Denhollander.

Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar - going back to 2016.

Last week Wickel began making teal ribbons as a show of solidarity for the victims and her 400 athletes and coaches.

"Not everybody treats their athletes that way and we are no longer as a gymnastics community going to sit by and say ok, turn an eye. We're not doing it. We are speaking up, we're standing up, we're saying no," Wickel told WHAS11.

Wickel says the culture and climate at KGA is much different than what's played out nationally in recent weeks. But, given the current headlines, she is making changes, including adding surveillance cameras. No gymnast is left alone with a coach.

"It's my duty and my obligation to make sure that every child that walks through that door is safe. But, it is also my duty and obligation to speak up for gymnastics in my community that don't judge us by what a group of people have done."

