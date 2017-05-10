Louisville gym gets workouts off the ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Working out can be a chore, but a Louisville gym is trying to flip the script quite literally. Suspend Louisville specializes in aerial arts of all kinds. From silks to ropes to trapeze, there are classes for every age and ability.

Co-owner Anne Miller said this kind of exercise has really exploded during the last few years and gives people a fitness experience like none other.

"There is no better feeling than being up in the air for those of us who love it. It's the sense of freedom and the sense of whimsy when you're up there,” Miller said. “Sometimes it takes people almost no time. Sometimes it takes people a while. We are big proponents of everybody’s individual journey. It’s never boring. It’s always play-based. You’re learning new skills. You’re learning new things that you never expected your body to be able to do. Through this sort of striving to learn something new, your body is working very hard. People come in and say they have no arm strength, and I like to tell them that in four weeks, they will.”

Suspend is hosting shows Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online, on the phone, or in person at the performances.

“It is kind a spectacle of circus arts fused with modern dance and theatre. We have a very multi-disciplinary cast of actors and dancers and aerialists,” Miller said.

