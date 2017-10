Gary Frye

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Garry Frye, who was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 28, was found deceased on Monday, Oct. 2 in front of the door to an abandoned business.

A Golden Alert was issued for Frye after he was found missing from his nursing home. He apparently walked away from the center.

No foul play is suspected.

