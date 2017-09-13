Louisville firm suing Equifax over data breach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville law firm is helping an eastern Kentucky woman sue Equifax over the credit reporting service's security breach.



The plaintiff is one of 143 million customers who may have had their personal information stolen. She has been checking her credit record daily as many others have.



Louisville attorney Alex Davis of Jones, Ward, PLC sent WHAS11 his class action lawsuit.



He says if and when the case is resolved, there will be a notice process that will allow people to fill out claim forms, or they can sign up for services like credit monitoring to make sure they aren't harmed in the future.

