Louisville firefighter loses battle with cancer

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:56 PM. EDT September 16, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 15-year veteran has lost his battle with cancer.

Officials with the Louisville Fire Department says Sgt. Timothy J. Groft passed away Saturday.

Sgt. Groft spent the majority of his career of serving the west end and most recently at Engine 6 in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Fire Department says Sgt. Groft will be laid to rest with full Line of Duty Death honors.

Details have not yet been released.

