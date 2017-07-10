Louisville Fire Department unveils two new trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Fire Department has unveiled two new tools to keep the public safe.

Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials were on hand Monday to cut the ribbon on two new trucks.

Engine 20 will be stationed on Bardstown Road and Quint 9 on Fincastle Road with both responding to the zoo if an emergency arises. They replace units more than 20 years old.

“Louisville excels in a lot of areas, but our fire department is one of them that has been nationally accredited. These guys and gals show up whenever there's a challenge and they respond to it with an unparalleled fashion and I'm very proud of our Louisville Fire Department," Mayor Fischer said.

The new trucks will help to modernize the department and feature higher water pumping capacity as well as higher ladder weight capacity.

© 2017 WHAS-TV