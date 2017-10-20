Louisville Fed Ex hiring seasonal workers

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 07: FedEx delivery person, Chris Aniemeka, delivers packages as the company announced they plan to purchase TNT Express NV on April 7, 2015 in Miami, Florida. FedEx Corp. announced today that it would buy the Dutch parcel-delivery firm for about $4.8 billion as it expands in the European market. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- FedEx expects to add more than 50,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help the holidays arrive this year, and they are hiring 125 people in Louisville. These local openings include package handlers and other support positions.

FedEx is hiring for seasonal positions starting presently and will continue to add more as needed to help the holidays arrive.



The majority of these workers will be added as seasonal package handlers at FedEx Ground facilities, but there will be other opportunities during the holiday season and throughout the year.



"FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong 'promote from within' culture," said Adam Sebastian, Louisville Hub senior manager. "It's a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world."



Last year more than 1/3 of the package handlers hired at FedEx Ground facilities retained employment with the company at the conclusion of the holiday season.

© 2017 WHAS-TV