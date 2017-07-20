Louisville FC fans support Butchertown stadium location

LCFC stadium renderings (Photo: LCFC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Chants could be heard around Butchertown and even Louisville's top leader showed his support.

“Build the stadium,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.



Louisville City Football Club brings an average of 8,000 fans to each game, and they're looking for a new home fast. The team currently plays at Louisville Slugger Field, but by 2020, they must have their own soccer-specific stadium. Fans have their sights set on Butchertown.



“We love its location. We love its access to the restaurants and bars downtown but then again migrating to Butchertown. Butchertown is on the rise,” said Tom Farm, Coopers president.



The empty lot near the interstate is currently filled with vacant businesses. Just a few blocks east of downtown Louisville the project is expected to cost about $200 million.



“The ownership group is looking to fund a large part of building ourselves. We're not asking for anyone to do that for us,” said John Neace, Louisville FC president.

Butchertown is laying out the welcome mat.



“We want to show the city, we want to show the mayor and we want to show our Metro City representatives that we are supporting this thing,” said Nick Johnson, Butchertown Neighborhood Association President.



Looking for an assist from the city, these fans are going for the goal.

The city budget has set aside $250,000 to survey the land. Louisville City FC hopes to secure funding and break ground by 2018.

