Louisville father suffers 3rd loss this year, the latest to suicide

Dean Walker (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville father is suffering his third loss this year—this time due to suicide.

Dean Walker's son Nathaniel took his own life just months after his daughter Savannah was gunned down while attending a concert at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery. His wife lost her battle to pancreatic cancer back in February.

"Nate had really struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, mental illness and he self-medicated his mental illness and problems for a long, long time,” Walker said.

Walker says his son had been battling mental illness for a while, but the death of his younger sister was too much to bear.

"There's people who know who shot Savannah at the Faulkner Gallery that night and I implore you to come forward. I mean honestly, if there might have been some justice for Savannah, Nate might be here."

He tells us that access to mental illness help isn't always easy, citing the high costs that often aren't covered by health insurance and long waiting lists.

"Mental health shows at different times for people," Walker said.

The family portraits are a bit different, these pictures now show Dean's angels that heaven has gained.

"I was blessed with two great women in my life and a great son. You count your blessings, and you should count them every day,” Walker said.

If there's one positive, Walker said his son is an organ donor and many of his organs have already been given to patients in need. He hopes everyone signs the back of their license so that your loved ones can help others.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day. It’s a day to raise awareness about mental health issues that exist in the world and day to step up and talk to that loved one who's been struggling.

More than 16 million adults around the world suffer from depression and health officials report Kentucky ranks 49th in the country for mental health well-being.

We can all help prevent suicide. If you've noticed a loved one showing signs of mental health issues, talk to them. Click here to learn about the risks and warning signs.

The 24/7 national suicide hotline 1-800-273-TALK or click here to get help.



© 2017 WHAS-TV