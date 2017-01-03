LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A south Louisville family is without a home Tuesday after a fire ripped through their house. It happened near Central Avenue and 6th Street, around 11 p.m. Monday.

"It’s a terrible way to start the New Year,” Mary Sue Frost said.

Walking through her home for the first time since fleeing it the night before, Frost only had one thing on her mind.

"I’m trying to still locate my cat, he was in here in bed with me last night,” she said.

Frost said the fire started as she and her husband got into bed Monday night. She said, "I looked over through the little square in the window and I seen flames, orange flames just flaring up in the back of the house next to us."

She said that house, which was only feet away from her own, has been vacant for years. Since the weather's turned colder, she said she's seen people building fires in the back of the house.

"It just never dawned on me how dangerous that was,” Frost said.

She said she called 911 as she and her husband tried to gather what they could.

"I grabbed my dog and a police officer came to the front door and said out, out, you've got to get out right now. So we got out but I didn't have time to get my cat,” Frost explained.

Her 10-year-old cat was then left behind. She spent much of Monday afternoon searching the home and property for the pet.

The house has been a family home for generations. She said her husband and his brothers were raised there.

"It’s a lot of sentimental things that went on throughout the years in here,” Frost said.

Although Frost is confident those memories will live on without the material items, there is one part of the home she’s not ready to live without.

"I don't care about any of this, I just want to find my cat,” Frost said.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.