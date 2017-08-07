Louisville family fighting to keep tree from being removed

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville family is fighting to keep a tree from being torn down after a fatal accident.

Isaiah Basham and his girlfriend died after their car crashed into a tree near Westport Village at Herr Lane and Westport Road.

Those with Westport Village say the tree isn't structurally sound or safe and it needs to be torn down.

But the victim’s mother said the tree is a place of peace for her to remember her son.

She has a petition going to keep the tree in place.

A vigil is being held at the scene on Tuesday night.

© 2017 WHAS-TV