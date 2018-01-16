Photo: WHAS

A truly unique moment took place on the house floor as Governor Matt Bevin introduced a Louisville family with three adopted children during the State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address Tuesday night.

As the Dearinger family entered the chamber, lawmakers laughed as the children joyfully recognized their own pictures on the big screens. Their laughter interrupted Governor Bevin, who asked their mother, Ashley Dearinger, to speak on the struggles of adoption.

She described the terror of waiting through the process - for one child it took more than 1,000 days to complete the adoption.

"The real reason it is the best year of my life is we no longer had to live in fear that they would have to go home to," she shared.

Governor Bevin, who has adopted children of his own, promised $10.8 million towards state adoption and foster care programs.



