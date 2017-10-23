WHAS
Louisville earns Human Rights Campaign perfect score

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:06 PM. EDT October 23, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – For the third year in a row, Louisville has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign scoreboard.

The Municipal Equality Index scorecard, measure laws, services, and leadership that promoted the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.

Louisville is the only city in Kentucky to receive a perfect score.

Lexington scored 96, Covington at 74, Morehead at 59 and Frankfort at 52. 

