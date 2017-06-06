WHAS
Louisville doctor sentenced to 4 years

June 06, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local doctor will spend the next four years behind bars for unlawful distribution of painkillers and health care fraud.

George Kudmani, 71, was convicted of 19 counts of unlawfully distributing painkillers and 8 counts of health care fraud after a 7-day jury trial in January.

He was acquitted of causing two patients’ death.

Kudmani was an OBGYN who practiced in Louisville from 1980 until 2012. 

