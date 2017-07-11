Louisville company looking to develop Jeffersonville lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Weyland Ventures, the group behind the Whiskey Row Lofts and the Slugger Museum, could be expanding across the river.
The firm says they’re looking to develop a parking lot at the corner of Spring and Market Streets in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Weyland Ventures says they’ve entered into an 180-day contract with the owners of the lot to explore the possibility of creating a commercial and residential property.
They say the development would likely feature a commercial ground floor with housing on to as well as on-site parking.
If the project moves forward, it would be the company’s first development in Clark and Floyd Counties.
