Louisville City FC to host blood drive

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Louisville City FC has partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center to host a blood drive on Saturday before their match against Charleston.

The drive will take place at Slugger Field in the atrium outside the West ticket gate from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Donors will get a ticket voucher for any future Louisville City game and a "Summer Lifesaver" T-shirt, along with a chance to win a signed Louisville City jersey and a 2017 Highlander.

The vouchers are good for any future Louisville City game, including Saturday's game. There are four home games left in the season, which ends on October 14.

Donors may register online to reserve an appointment.

© 2017 WHAS-TV