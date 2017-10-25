Louisville City FC teams up with Urban League

Louisville City FC logo (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville City FC and the Louisville Urban League announced a new partnership for work on the proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown.

Louisville City will work with the Urban League to recruit and train employees for the construction of the stadium and jobs at the stadium and surrounding development once it's complete.

As part of the agreement, Louisville City will provide jobs with a preference for those being served by the Urban League.

The Louisville Metro Council is set to vote on the proposed stadium and development Thursday night.



