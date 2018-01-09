Louisville chiropractor reaches $114,000 settlement with AG

Thinkstock (Photo: domnicky, domnicky)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville chiropractor has agreed to pay more than $114,000 to settle allegations that he overbilled Medicaid.



A release from the Kentucky Attorney General's office says 53-year-old Mark Walden has reached a civil settlement over allegations he submitted false claims to state Medicaid for services not rendered and for medical equipment that didn't go to patients. The equipment included back braces, cushions or foot supports that were never delivered to Medicaid patients. The AG's Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse worked on the settlement.



Attorney General Andy Beshear's office began an investigation after information was given regarding Walden's billing practices from 2011 through August 2014.



The investigation found Walden billed Medicaid for 58 combined office visits for six patients who stated that they had only seen Walden once.

