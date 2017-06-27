Louisville car wash loaning sign for 7-year-old hit, killed by stray bullet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The search of who killed 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Junior continues.

The little boy was hit by a stray bullet while eating cake inside his Russell Neighborhood home back in May.

As WHAS11 News has reported, signs reminding the public about this murder have been removed but that's about to change.

Mark Cottle, Manager of Jerry's Express Car Wash says to those responsible, “Imagine it was your son and imagine how you would feel."

He says that is a pain no parent should ever have to bear, losing their child to violence.

Cottle describing the violence, “Just an absolute horrendous tragedy, no family should ever have to go through that and then to hear that the signs were being taken down, we had to do something to help.”

It's one thing to be touched by a story, it's another to get involved. Cottle manages Jerry's Express Car Wash on Dixie Highway near the Watterson. After hearing about 7-year-old Dequante Hobb's Junior being killed by a stray bullet in his Russell home in May, his fatherly instincts stepped in.

“Awareness has to be promoted and hopefully we can get some other businesses to follow suit and we can get the message out there and these signs can't be taken down too easily,” he said.

Generous signs donated to find Little DQ's killer have been taken down throughout June.

So Cottle contacted WHAS11 to help him connect with the family. He tells Little DQ’s mother Michesha Norment, “I'd like to take the artwork from the signs that you guys have been placing and I'd like to put it on the watch fire sign here on both sides."

Norment responded, “It’s the first time I'm at a loss of words..."

The sign will display the search for justice 24/7. It's not just a car wash, this place is a reminder of the memories Norment shared with her son as she recalls, “He loved the car wash, every time we came in the car wash he was excited and we'll go over there and we would vacuum out the car. We didn't really go to any other car wash, we came to this one."

Tens of thousands of eyes can glance at the reader-board. At a place that many visit routinely without much thought.

But for Cottle and DQ's parents, this place, this sign signifies hope and shows that out of sadness, comes compassion for doing what is right.

The sign should be up and running displaying Little DQ within the next week.

