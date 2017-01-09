Louisville candy maker headed to D.C. for inauguration festivities

DB Bourbon Candy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A taste of the Bluegrass State is heading to the nation’s capital.

Robyn Stuart, Louisville native and owner of DB Bourbon Candy, has been invited to the Veterans Inaugural Ball on Jan. 20, the night of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Her 4-pack of bourbon balls will be served to more than 900 guests.

Stuart’s candy has been a staple at many big events.

“The Oscars, the Emmys and one thing last year we were really excited to do was the Congressional Black Caucus which was the last dinner the Obama family was at and I had never got to meet him so that was exciting," she said.