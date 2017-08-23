Louisville bridge project in running for national award

Abraham Lincoln Bridge and Kennedy Bridge (Photo: Ohio River Bridges Project)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The project to build a new downtown bridge in Louisville is being recognized as one of the top transportation projects in the U.S. by an association of government officials.



The Ohio River Bridges Project Downtown Crossing in Louisville is in the running for the top prize from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $1.3 billion downtown bridge project is competing with 11 other states for the Best in America award.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also earned a regional award from the group, as the downtown bridge project was named the winner for "Operations Excellence, Large Project."



The top prize will be determined by an independent panel of transportation industry experts



The total downtown project also included the overhaul of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge.

© 2017 Associated Press