Louisville breaks ground on new library campus (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Free Public Library held a groundbreaking for a new library campus.



The Northeast Regional Library campus off North Hurstbourne Parkway near the Northeast YMCA.



The new library will include public meeting rooms, dedicated spaces for children and teens, services for senior citizens, and it will be home to 130,000 books and other materials.

The more than $17 million project is replacing the smaller Westport branch in Westport Middle School and is expected to open in 2019.

© 2017 WHAS-TV