Louisville boy celebrates 4th birthday with heart transplant

(Photo: Prater, Brooke)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A Louisville boy is about to mark two big milestones in the next few days, celebrating a birthday with the gift of life.

At the young age of 4, Kelen Shaffer is only asking for your prayers.

Kelen is most excited about his birthday party this Saturday at a Louisville McDonald's. It's a day full of what he says will be Chicken McNuggets and jungle gyms. However, it's also a day his mother wasn't sure he'd ever make see.

"Almost two years ago, he was diagnosed with a deteriorating heart," Melinda Shaffer, his mom said.

About a year ago, Kelen was given six months to a year to live. Then, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stepped in and gave him a glimmer of hope, the chance at a new heart.





(Photo: Prater, Brooke)

In the last two years, Kelen's undergone four surgeries, multiple stents, received a spot on the transplant list and seen hearts come and go for a number of reasons. But that's all expected to change Tuesday.

"Getting my heart, right, Mom?" Kelen asked. A big smile followed.

A new heart for a little boy so full of love, it's hard to believe his heart is broken.

"I have to remind myself, 'oh my gosh,' he has a heart that's not working the way it should work because he's such a precious sweet little boy," Karen Brown, a family friend said.

With just days to go before the big day, Kelen knows his heart is sick but he's determined to celebrate like any other four-year-old before he takes on challenges few his age will ever have to meet.

WHAS11 News will follow Kelen's story through his surgery and recovery. You can expect to see more of him on Good Morning Kentuckiana beginning next week.

© 2017 WHAS-TV