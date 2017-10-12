Louisville attorney running for mayor

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- More than six months away from the primary election, another candidate is throwing their hat into the ring for mayor.

Louisville attorney Ryan Fenwick will face Mayor Greg Fischer in the 2018 primary. Fenwick is a member of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, a social justice group, and has a law practice focused on small businesses and consumer protection.



He tells us he thinks it's important regular people are represented in local government.

"The current administration does a lot to talk about compassion, but we really need policies to back that up. We need things like participatory budget processes, cooperative development programs, and a robust micro-loan program to make sure that our prosperity is shared across the city," Ryan Fenwick says.

We spoke to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer today who says he's focused on the job at hand, working to grow the economy and creating jobs.

Republican councilwoman Angela Leet has also declared her intentions to run.

