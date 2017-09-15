Louisville and Clemson mayors wager bourbon for Saturday's game

Sep 24, 2016; Huntington, WV, USA; Louisville Cardinals fans show support in the second half at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Louisville Cardinals won 59-28. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Everyone's ramped up for tomorrow's game, none more so than Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher and Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook. Their wager? Bourbon.

Mayor Fisher is putting a collection of bottles from Louisville distilleries on the line, including bottles from Angel's Envy, Old Forester, Evan Williams, Mitchter's, Kentucky Peerless, Bulleit Bourbon, Rabbit Hole, and Jim Beam. Mayor Cook is staking a bottle of Six & Twenty from a South Carolina distillery owned by Clemson alumni.

"Its five-grain bourbon is made with all South Carolina grown grains," Mayor Cook said. “As mayor of Clemson, I am proud to say both our football team and our South Carolina bourbon will bring their A-game to the table."

Clemson has won all three matchups against UofL since they joined the ACC but Mayor Fisher isn't ready to give up his extensive wager.

“I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty winning after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky,” he said. “I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”

Both mayors are excited for the game, which has brought ESPN's Game Time back to Louisville for the second time.

This rivalry “has become one of the most exciting rivalries in football, and it’s so great to see how the Louisville fans welcome us with such hospitality,” Mayor Cook said. “We may have to start naming this the Friendly Bowl.”

